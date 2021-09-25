IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad become first team to be eliminated from race to playoffs

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday became the first team in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to be eliminated from the race to the playoffs following their five-run defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Sharjah. It was their eighth defeat this season in nine games.

Sunrisers have been one of the most consistent teams in IPL history. Since their inception in 2013, the franchise has reached the playoffs six times in eight seasons, with their best performance in 2016 when they lifted the trophy under David Warner.

However, in the 14th season of IPL, Sunrisers lost eight of their nine games so far, their only win coming against Punjab Kings, by nine wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Warner's horror run of form and lack of middle-order strike hitters have hurt Sunrisers the most as they struggled throughout the season to find the perfect batting lineup to match their formidable bowling combination which comprises the likes of Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, and Jason Holder.

"It's (SRH) a proud franchise, frustrating season. We do need to look for areas to improve. We try to learn from the first half of the game," captain Kane Williamson said in the post-match presentation.

"he games come thick and fast. We need to come to the next game with fresh eyes and freedom. We will try and put in the best. Smart cricket needs to be played with different surfaces," he added.

SRH still have five games to play and will be up against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Monday.