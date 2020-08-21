IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad boards flight to UAE

Image Source : TWITTER/RCBTWEETS The Indian squad members of the Royal Challengers Bangalore boarded the flight to the UAE ahead of IPL 2020.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore squad has boarded the flight to the United Arab Emirates ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which begins on September 19.

On Friday, the official social media profile of the Bangalore franchise shared the pictures of the Indian squad members of the side boarding the flight.

RCB wrote, "UAE calling! The Royal Challengers are all set to take-off! Drop a Red heart if you’re happy to see the RCB fam together again! #PlayBold #TravelDays #IPL2020."

UAE calling! ✈️🇦🇪



The Royal Challengers are all set to take-off!



Drop a ❤️ if you’re happy to see the RCB fam together again! #PlayBold #TravelDays #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/nHLj6TUegV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2020

Upon reaching the UAE, all the players will remain in a six-day quarantine period, during which time they will be tested for COVID-19.

Earlier, the Indian members of the squads of Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab already reached the UAE, as the preparations for IPL 2020 are set to begin.

RCB will be aiming on improving their performances from the previous season where they finished at the bottom of the table, with only 11 points in 14 matches.

With the arrival of players like Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris among others, the side, which finds its batting core in captain Virat Kohli and South Africa’s AB de Villiers, will be focussing on challenging for the IPL title this season.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage