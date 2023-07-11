Ajinkya Rahane heaps praise on senior Indian star, says he gives freedom to all players

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane's comeback to Test cricket further received a boost in the arm with the right-handed batter becoming the vice-captain ahead of the West Indies Tour. The 35-year-old is currently in the Caribbean, where India kick start their new journey in the World Test Championship. After facing drubbing at the hands of Australia, Rohit Sharma's men will hope to move ahead with a positive start.

Notably, Rahane has heaped praise on Rohit Sharma for having good leadership traits and giving freedom to the players. The 35-year-old Rahane has been India's vice-captain for many years but he was dropped from the team after the South Africa tour in 2021, where Virat Kohli stepped down as India's captain. He only made a comeback into the team for the WTC Final 2023 and it was his first match under the leadership of Sharma.

"I am used to this role. I was vice-captain for almost four-five years. I am really happy to be back in the team and really happy to be back as a vice-captain," Rahane told reporters on Monday. "WTC final was the first game where I played under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Rohit gives freedom to all the players and those are good traits of a great captain," said Rahane.

Jaiswal is a really exciting talent: Rahane

Meanwhile, Rahane was of full praise to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is in line to make his India debut. The vice-captain stated that he is happy for him and wishes to just express himself against the Windies. "Firstly, I am really happy for him (Jaiswal). He is a really exciting talent. He has done exceptionally well in domestic cricket for Mumbai and then in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals.

Jaiswal was terrific in the Duleep Trophy last year and his overall numbers in first-class cricket are eye-pleasing. "Most importantly the way he is batting in the red ball. He did well in the Duleep Trophy last year. His numbers are really good.

"My message to him will be just express your batting, don’t think too much about the International cricket. It’s all about going out in the middle and playing your game," Rahane said.

