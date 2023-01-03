IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : IND VS SL IND vs SL - Pitch Report

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in first game of the three-match T20I series on January 3, Tuesday. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report - IND vs SL, 1st T20I

The average 1st innings total at this venue is 194. It drops down to 182 in the 2nd innings. The deck at Wankhede stadium is generally great for batting, and you get proper value for the shots you play. In the first T20I, that shall continue to be the case. The pitch can sometimes get slower as the game progresses, but all in all, it is good for batting, and the bowlers need to depend on a lot of variations to stop the run flow.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 7 matches played at this venue, 2 have been won by the team batting first, and the team chasing has won five times. The ground is favourable for the team bowling first, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bowl first.

Wankhede Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20 Stats

Total matches: 7

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won bowling first: 5

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 194

Average 2nd Inns scores: 182

Score Stats for T20 matches

The highest total recorded: 240/3 by IND vs WI

The lowest total recorded: 172/10 by AFG vs SA

The highest score chased: 230/8 by ENG vs SA

The lowest score defended: 209/5 by SA vs AFG

Full Squads -

Sri lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi

