ICC World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson to miss New Zealand's opening game against England

New Zealand will be without their key batter Kane Williamson when they take on England in the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 5. New Zealand Cricket confirmed Williamson's absence for the opening game but added that the star skipper will play a batter-only role in the warm-up matches.

The world no.1 Test batter was cleared to feature in the opening World Cup game after getting a late call into the team by head coach Gary Stead. Williamson hasn't played in any competitive cricket since suffering a shoulder injury in the Indian Premier League 2023 opening game in March.

Gary Stead provided a positive update on Kane's full recovery ahead of their practice game against Pakistan on September 30 but revealed that he will be missing the opening game against England on October 5 due to precaution.

“Right from the start we’ve taken a long-term view on Kane’s return to play,” said Stead. "His recovery is tracking well and it’s now a matter of making sure he can cope with the rigours and intensity of international cricket. We’ll continue to take a day by day approach to Kane’s rehabilitation and certainly won’t be putting any pressure on him to return before he is ready.”

New Zealand ICC World Cup squad vs England: Tom Latham (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

