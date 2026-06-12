How is SA20 developing domestic South African cricketers? Dale Steyn explains

New Delhi:

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn believes SA20 has played a crucial role in accelerating the growth of domestic cricketers by exposing them to an environment that closely mirrors international cricket. He highlighted how the league has transformed the experience of local players, many of whom do not get the opportunity to represent South Africa at the highest level.

According to Steyn, SA20 offers domestic cricketers a taste of the pressures and expectations that come with playing on the global stage. From packed stadiums and extensive television coverage to speed guns, sponsorship activations and modern LED displays, the competition creates an atmosphere rarely available in South Africa's domestic circuit.

The former pacer noted that the experience goes beyond match-day conditions. Playing alongside and against international stars allows domestic cricketers to understand what elite-level cricket demands while also helping them prepare for bigger opportunities in the future.

Steyn also pointed out that the league has become an important platform for talent identification. Strong performances in SA20 can significantly raise a player's profile and put them on the radar of franchises in other leagues around the world.

“SA20 has brought an international feel to a domestic league. When you speak to the players who play in the domestic circuit.. they don’t have the opportunity to play with as many cameras, the speed gun is never there, the sponsors around the ground, the LED lights and the crowd isn’t there. So, the domestic cricketers are certainly excited about it because a lot of them don’t play international cricket and it gives them an IPL and international feel,” Steyn told India TV during an interaction facilitated by SA20 in the lead-up to Season 5.

“It’s a sell-out crowd and shirts are being sold with your name on the back. It really does give an international feel to domestic cricketers and I think they appreciate that the most. The competition also stretches their name way further than playing here locally. It puts them on the plate for other teams to pick and that’s wonderful for them,” he added.

Steyn namedrops players to watch out for

Since its launch, SA20 has been widely credited with strengthening South Africa's domestic talent pool while providing players with invaluable exposure to a world-class cricketing environment. Courtesy of the same, the Proteas have done remarkably well in white-ball tournaments as of late. The exposure has certainly given confidence to multiple young talents such as Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis and Kwena Maphaka, who are now an important part of the South Africa squad.

Steyn believes that the next-gen stars are also getting groomed in the process. He believes Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s Jordan Hermann is one to look out for next season. In the 2025 edition, the 24-year-old scored 273 in 12 matches, at a strike rate of 137.18. Among bowlers, Nqobani Mokoena could be the next breakout star.

“One batter to look forward to is Jordan Hermann. Him and his brother Ruben.. Both of them recently called up to the South Africa squad. Nqobani Mokoena from Paarl Royals is SA A team right now, he looks really good,” Steyn said.

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