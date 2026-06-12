Mehidy Hasan suffers concussion, admitted to hospital after second ODI vs Australia, physio shares update

Dhaka:

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz was hospitalised after suffering a head injury during the second ODI against Australia in Dhaka on Thursday. The incident occurred in the 34th over of Bangladesh’s chase when he was struck on the helmet by a bouncer from pacer Riley Meredith. The Bangladesh all-rounder immediately reacted to the impact, holding the side of his head before dropping to his knees as medical staff rushed in.

Bangladesh’s physio carried out a concussion assessment on the field while Australian team officials also joined in. At one stage, a stretcher was brought out, though it was eventually sent back as Mehidy regained his footing and continued batting.

He briefly appeared unwell during the examination and was seen vomiting, adding to concern in the field. Despite that, he remained at the crease and later struck a six that helped Bangladesh secure their maiden ODI series win over Australia.

“Mehidy Hasan Miraz had a concussion during the match today. He continued to play after being assessed in the middle. We have sent him to the hospital to assess the rest of his signs, and for general observation. He will be there for the next 24 hours,” Bayjedul Islam Khan, Bangladesh physio said after the game.

Shanto reflects on Bangladesh’s historic win

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Mehidy was out of danger but will be kept at the hospital on Friday. He did not take part in the post-match presentation ceremony, with Najmul Hossain Shanto stepping in to represent Bangladesh.

“It's an amazing feeling, and the way we played this series, we showed a lot of courage. We have been working really hard last few months, and we wanted to improve our game, and the way we played the last two matches, it's outstanding. And I'm really proud to be a part of this team,” Shanto said about Bangladesh’s historic win.

In the meantime, pacer Taskin Ahmed later praised the captain’s decision to continue batting despite the blow, saying the situation made it difficult to risk bringing in a new batter under pressure.

“It was incredible of Miraz to bat in that condition. I think he took a quick decision that if he walks off, the new batter could be prone to making a mistake in that pressure situation,” Taskin said.

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