ECB unsure of Stokes' future, Rob Key reveals reasons behind Root’s appointment as captain ahead of Brook

New Delhi:

England’s director of cricket Rob Key has refused to guarantee Ben Stokes’ future as the Test captain as the fallout from the latest off-field controversy involving the national side continues to deepen. The all-rounder and fast bowler Gus Atkinson have already been ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand, scheduled to begin on 17 June.

The development comes as the England and Wales Cricket Board investigates an incident at a London nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning after the hosts won the opening Test of the three-match series.

Notably, the episode has placed England's team culture under renewed scrutiny and prompted discussions over whether stricter regulations should be introduced. Key acknowledged that tougher measures, including a complete ban on alcohol, are being considered as administrators assess how to prevent further incidents.

"Do we need to look at have we been strict enough? Even when they win a game of cricket, is it now a time when there's just no alcohol at any time and at any stage? I need to think through these things because I don't want to make a rash decision that hinders the team and creates a situation where they don't feel they can do anything. But the players now have to show the public they can be trusted. At this point, it's hard to say they can,” Key was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Will Stokes continue as captain?

The ECB has already confirmed that Stokes and Atkinson breached a midnight curfew that remained in effect during the New Zealand series. It later emerged that the two players were present when a member of England's security staff was struck by Saracens rugby player Totoa Auvaa. The staff member required medical treatment following the incident.

In the meantime, questions have also arisen over Stokes' long-term future as captain. Although Key dismissed suggestions that the all-rounder was considering stepping away from international cricket, he offered no assurances about who will lead the team once the investigation concludes.

"He has not intimated that to me,” Key said about Stokes’ possible decision to resign. “I don't see why not. There are a lot of things to happen before then. We've got to run the investigation, find out what happened exactly. We're in the midst of that at the moment. No decisions will be made until after that. We just have to let this play out. No decisions have been made on our side,” he added.

Why is Joe Root named captain ahead of Harry Brook?

For the second Test, Joe Root has been chosen to captain England despite Harry Brook serving as vice-captain. Key admitted several factors contributed to that decision, including the wider circumstances surrounding the team.

"That would be one of them. That's not the main reason, that's for sure. I just don't feel it is the right time,” the 47-year-old said.

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