T20 World Cup opening ceremony: Full list of performers and where to watch

Birmingham:

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will get underway at Edgbaston on June 12 with hosts England taking on Sri Lanka. Ahead of the blockbuster clash, the ICC has planned an opening ceremony featuring a live performance from the West End production of Wicked. The England and Wales Cricket Board is planning a programme that combines cricket with elements of music and entertainment as the competition begins.

Leading the performance will be theatre actors Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen, who will be joined by the full cast of the musical. The appearance forms part of celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of Wicked, bringing one of the West End’s most recognisable productions to the World Cup stage.

Meanwhile, the ceremony comes amid strong interest in the tournament, with more than 150,000 tickets already sold. It will be staged shortly before the opening match in Birmingham, one of the venues hosting games during the competition.

When and where is the opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony is likely to take place between 10 and 10:45 pm IST. Since the marquee clash will begin at 11 pm, the program will be hosted just before the first ball is bowled.

T20 World Cup 2026 - all you need to know

The 2026 edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup will feature 12 teams. Alongside established sides, the tournament will also include the Netherlands, making their debut appearance, while Ireland return to the competition. Matches will be played across England from June 12 until the final on July 5, with teams competing for the world title over more than three weeks of cricket.

Where to watch the opening ceremony and opening game?

The viewers in India will be able to watch coverage of the opening ceremony and tournament through JioHotstar, while television broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network.

What is India’s schedule?

India will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on June 14, taking on arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston. They will also face Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and Australia as the top two teams of the group will progress to the semi-final.

Also Read: