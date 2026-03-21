Gary Kirsten slams Pakistan cricket, opens up on 'difficult' coaching environment

New Delhi:

Former Pakistan white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten recently came forward and talked about his exit from the side. Branding the environment inside as difficult. Describing a toxic work culture, Kirsten talked about a lack of respect and culture within the side.

It is interesting to note that Gary Kirsten stepped down as the Pakistan white-ball head coach in October 2024, just six months into his tenure as the coach, and had not overseen a single ODI.

“The thing that surprised me probably more than anything was the level of interference. I don’t think I have ever seen it at that level before. Did it surprise me? I don’t know, but it was significant,” Kirsten said in an interview with talkSPORT Cricket.

Kirsten opened up on the coaching staff being looked at the scapegoats

Furthermore, Kirsten pointed out that whenever anything went wrong, the coaching staff was quickly branded as the scapegoat. He revealed how difficult it can get to guide a team with the constant outside noise affecting them. He also questioned the board on why they recruit a coach if they look to blame them at every turn.

“It is quite difficult for a coach to come in and formulate a way to work with the players when there is just this constant noise from the outside. It was tough and there were a lot of punitive actions around poor performance and things like that,” Kirsten said.

“As a coach, you are the lowest-hanging fruit when the team isn’t going well, so ‘let us get rid of the coach’ or ‘let us put a restriction on the coach’, because that is the easiest thing to do when the team isn’t performing—and that is counterproductive in my view. Then why recruit the coach?” he added.

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