Former India cricketer hails Arshdeep Singh after stellar performance against Afghanistan in second ODI

New Delhi:

The Indian team put forth a brilliant performance in the second ODI of the ongoing series against Afghanistan. The two sides met at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on June 16, and the Indian team posted a total of 402 runs in the first innings and limited the visitors to 232, winning the game by 170 runs.

There were several performances from the game that stood out. With Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan scoring their centuries in the first innings, many were talking about the spell of star pacer Arshdeep Singh as well.

Bowling nine overs, Arshdeep conceded 45 runs to his name and took three brilliant wickets to win the game for his side. After the game, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary took centre stage and hailed the pacer for coming on the back of a subpar IPL season and finding his form once more.

"IPL is just entertainment cricket, to be honest with you. The format is T20, but it is just full-on entertainment, where things are set up for batters and bowlers only get hit. So you cannot compare and judge performances from there. As soon as he switches to India jersey from IPL, he's a different player. We have seen that in T20Is, he has a better numbers of striking in the first over than Jasprit Bumrah," Manoj Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

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India to take on Afghanistan next in Chennai

With two wins in two ODI matches so far, the Indian team has secured the series and will be looking to make it a clean sweep. The two sides will take on each other in the third ODI of the series at the MA Chidamabram Stadium in Chennai on June 20th.

It could be interesting to see how Afghanistan will be faring against the Men in Blue after losing back-to-back ODI matches. The Indian team has been dominant in the series, and they will look to put in another good showing as the two sides meet next in Chennai. While India will hope to go for the clean sweep, Afghanistan will be looking for a consolation victory.

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