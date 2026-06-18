Shreyanka Patil suffers freak injury, BCCI releases statement after being taken off stretcher

London:

Shreyanka Patil suffered an ankle injury during India’s T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands at Headingley in Leeds, after an awkward landing while attempting to field during the Dutch innings. The incident occurred on the first ball of the sixth over when Phebe Molkenboer nudged a delivery into the leg side. Shreyanka, stationed in the field, rushed across in an attempt to prevent additional runs but slipped while gathering the ball, landing heavily on her right ankle.

She immediately went down in visible pain, with teammates and medical staff quickly attending to her on the field. After several minutes of assessment, she was unable to continue and was taken off on a stretcher in a buggy, unable to put weight on her right leg.

“Shreyanka Patil picked up an injury while attempting to field the ball and was stretchered off the field. We wish her a speedy recovery as we await further updates,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

Shafali Verma completed the over after Shreyanka’s departure, while India continued their match against the Netherlands in what was already a one-sided contest. Attention, however, shifted quickly to the seriousness of the injury and its potential impact on India’s campaign.

The setback comes during a crucial phase of the tournament, with India scheduled to face South Africa and Australia in upcoming Group A fixtures, raising concerns over squad balance and availability.

Shreyanka’s history with injuries

Shreyanka’s latest injury adds to a long list of fitness setbacks in recent years. She previously suffered a fractured finger during the Asia Cup and later dealt with Grade 3 shin splints in both legs, which ruled her out of the entire 2025 Women’s Premier League season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Despite those setbacks, she returned to international cricket earlier this year during India’s T20I series against Australia, where she played a key role in the series decider at Adelaide Oval and was named Player of the Match. If required, India could turn to Radha Yadav as a spin option replacement for the remainder of the tournament. Notably, India’s next Group A match is against South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 20.

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