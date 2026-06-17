India clinch ODI series against Afghanistan, register 171-run victory in Lucknow

New Delhi:

The 2nd ODI of the ongoing series between India and Afghanistan concluded with the Indian team registering a 171-run victory. The two sides met at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, and batting first, the hosts posted a total of 402 runs in the first inning. The side then limited Afghanistan to a score of 232, winning the game by 171 runs and clinching the ODI series.

The clash began with the Indian team coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring four runs and Rohit Sharma amassing 48 runs to his name. Furthermore, after the early wickets, it was the performances of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan.

While Gill scored 154 runs in 110 deliveries, Kishan amassed 125 runs to his name in 79 deliveries as India posted a total of 402 runs in the first innings of the game. As for the visitors, Nangeyalia Kharote was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Rashid Khan took three wickets to his name, with AM Ghazanfar and Mohammad Saleem taking one wicket each as well.

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Speaking of the second innings, Afghanistan came out to chase down the target and opened the innings with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran scoring 41 and 21 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Sediq Atal and Rahmat Shah put in a good show, amassing 42 and 79 runs, respectively.

However, despite the top order's resilience, none of the other batters in the middle order amounted to much as Afghanistan were limited to a score of 232 runs in the second innings, and India won the game by 171 runs, clinching the series in the process. As for India, Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar were the highest wicket-takers with three wickets each. Prince Yadav took two wickets, and Washington Sundar took one wicket as well.

The Men in Blue put forth a brilliant performance and managed to clinch the series, maintaining their brilliant form. With two ODIs won, India will now travel to Chennai for the third and final ODI of the series.

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