Abhishek Sharma breaks Rohit Sharma's record, becomes fastest Indian to smack T20I century vs Afghanistan

New Delhi:

Star India batter Abhishek Sharma wreaked havoc in the third T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The 26-year-old got going from the very beginning and changed the complexion of the contest alongside opening partner Sanju Samson. Both India openers launched a scathing attack against Afghanistan in the powerplay and completed 100 runs in the first six overs.

Abhishek, in particular, played a ridiculous knock. The southpaw completed his century in 30 balls and with that, he broke Rohit Sharma’s record for the fastest century by an Indian in T20Is. He now also holds the record for the fastest century by a cricketer from a full-member nation. Finn Allen earlier held the record, having smacked a 33-ball ton against South Africa earlier in the year.

Fastest century by an Indian in T20Is:

Player Balls Taken Opponent Abhishek Sharma 30 Afghanistan Rohit Sharma 35 Sri Lanka Abhishek Sharma 37 England

Rashid gets better of Abhishek

Spin wizard Rashid Khan finally got the better of him in the 10th over of the game. He ended up scoring 108 runs off 34 balls. It was his fifth century in T20I cricket and with that, he joined Suryakumar Yadav for the second spot in the list of most centuries by an Indian cricketer. Rohit tops the list with five tons to his name.

Meanwhile, with Abhishek going berserk, Sanju took the backseat in the third game. He took some time to settle down before joining the boundary party. The innings in the second T20I certainly boosted the confidence of the Kerala batter, who once again looked in fine touch.

On the other hand, Tilak Varma was promoted to number three after Abhishek departed. As the game holds no significant importance, the Shreyas Iyer-led side could afford to play with the combinations and they did exactly that in the middle. The move will also allow Tilak to spend some time in the middle, as he hasn’t batted enough in the series.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Noor ul Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah

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