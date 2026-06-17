England captain ruled out of next two games in T20 World Cup 2026, ECB confirms development

London:

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the upcoming two matches in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. She has suffered a calf injury in England’s group-stage victory over Ireland in Southampton on Tuesday. After scoring 48, the veteran left the field before completing her innings. He complained of tightness in her left calf, the same area that had troubled her earlier in the summer while playing county cricket.

Subsequent scans revealed another strain, forcing England to adjust plans for the remainder of the group stage. The England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed the developments, stating that she will miss the games against Scotland and West Indies.

“Nat will continue to be monitored and assessed by the England medical team as she undertakes her rehab while remaining in the squad,” the statement said.

The update offers some hope that Sciver-Brunt could still play a part later in the tournament. England’s final group fixture is scheduled against New Zealand at The Oval on June 27, leaving a window for her recovery if rehabilitation progresses positively.

Sciver-Brunt’s batting skills will be highly missed

Her absence removes one of England’s most productive performers from the lineup. Sciver-Brunt has accumulated 94 runs in the competition without being dismissed, making her one of the side’s key contributors with the bat. In her absence, Sophia Dunkley is expected to feature in the playing XI against Scotland at Headingley on June 20.

In the meantime, Charlie Dean will lead the side. The spin-bowling allrounder has already guided England during recent series against New Zealand and India and will once again take charge while Sciver-Brunt remains unavailable.

Despite losing their captain, England believe recent experiences have prepared them to cope with the challenge. Former captain Heather Knight pointed to the team’s performances under Dean during previous assignments and backed the stand-in skipper’s ability to lead.

“We've been able to do things really well without Nat. I think Deano did a brilliant job stepping into Nat's shoes,” Knight said.

On the other hand, England have started the season well, with consecutive wins in the tournament. They will be determined to keep up with the momentum, despite losing their captain.

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