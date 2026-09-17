Why are Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Arshdeep Singh not playing vs Afghanistan in third T20I in New Delhi?

New Delhi:

India have already sealed the series against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. That ignited hope of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returning to the playing XI for the dead rubber. However, the team management continued with the same opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

Vaibhav was spotted knocking balls ahead of the toss, which further intrigued the thought of the youngster playing his first T20I on Indian soil. The wait for his continues for him now, as both Abhishek and Samson proved their mettle in the ongoing three-match series.

Meanwhile, India have made one change to the playing XI. Ace pacer Arshdeep Singh has been benched for the clash, with Yash Thakur replacing him. He played a couple of T20Is against Zimbabwe in July, claiming four wickets in his eight overs.

Afghanistan win toss, elect to bowl

Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third T20I. India captain Shreyas Iyer, however, confirmed that they would have batted first anyway and hence, the decision is not a problem for the Indian team.

“We would have definitely batted first as well. I interacted with him. I knew what he would do, it also gives us a fun challenge to bat here to the best of our abilities. And also, we spoke about this at the end of the last match, that they ease nicely into this role," Shreyas said after the toss.

Afghanistan, in the meantime, have made two changes to the playing XI. Gulbadin Naib and Noor Ahmad have been replaced by Abdullah Ahmadzai and Noor Rahman. The latter of whom is making his international debut tonight. They, however, will hope to produce a better batting show to produce some contest, which has been missing.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Noor ul Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah

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