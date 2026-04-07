'Dhoni not there doesn't make much difference, crowd will be little quieter' - Heinrich Klaasen on CSK clash

Hyderabad:

Chennai Super Kings have lost all three of their matches so far in the IPL 2026. They have struggled in all three facets of the game and are currently at the bottom of the table. Next up, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will host Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 and 14, before playing Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

Former captain MS Dhoni is expected to gain full fitness by then and feature in the playing XI. Nevertheless, Hyderabad’s flamboyant batter Heinrich Klaasen isn’t much bothered about Dhoni’s presence on the game, stating that the keeper-batter’s presence or absence won’t make much of a difference. He, however, reminded that CSK are a strong unit anyway and expects a competitive contest.

“CSK has got an incredible IPL record. Even with Dhoni not being there, they are not much of a less side. They are a very strong side. It's not going to be an easy game. They are always a good, challenging side,” Klaasen spoke on JioStar Press Room ahead of IPL 2026 - Rivalry Week.

“Dhoni not there doesn't really make much of a difference, it is more about other guys. With Dhoni not there, I think the crowd will be a little bit quieter. I don't think his absence will make such a big impact except for his leadership. He has been coming to bat for just 5-10 balls in the last few years," he said.

Klaasen lauds Kishan’s captaincy

Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins missed the first three games of the season and will miss at least two more before uniting with the team ahead of the match against CSK. In his absence, Ishan Kishan has been handed the captaincy baton but Hyderabad have failed to find success. However, Klaasen is impressed with Kishan’s leadership and lauds his decision-making.

"Pat is big miss, he has heaps of experience but Ishan is doing a great job. I don't thing it is a big worry or big concern, we are in safe situation. He (Kishan) has been superb so far, he does ask for advice. His decision-making bowling changes have been very good. He is not an arrogant guy, so it makes it easier. I have enjoyed playing under his captaincy,” Klaasen said.

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