David Warner, Australia batting icon, arrested for drink driving in Sydney

New Delhi:

Australian icon David Warner was charged with drink-driving in Sydney after returning to Australia mid-way from the Pakistan Super League. Warner was pulled over in Maroubra, Sydney, during a random breath test.

As per reports in Australian media, the police claimed that Warner stopped and parked his vehicle before reaching the testing site. The police officers approached him, and he tested positive to a breath test. The former Aussie cricketer was arrested and was taken to the Marouba Police Station, where he blew 0.104. Moreover, the batting icon will face the court next month.

Warner headed back to Australia midway from PSL

Meanwhile, Warner headed home from PSL midway back to Australia for a short trip due to gap between the games of his franchise Karachi Kings. He is the captain of the team and played in all the previous three matches, having scored a 50 in the previous game against the Rawalpindiz.

Warner active in franchise cricket after international retirement

Warner has retired from international cricket in 2024. However, he is still active in franchise leagues. Apart from the PSL, he captains the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. Warner was the second-highest run-scorer in the BBL 2025/26 and the highest for his franchise, having made 433 runs in eight innings.

This included two centuries and two half-centuries as he scored his runs at an average of 86.60 and a strike rate of 154.09. While he was the most prolific run-scorer for his team, his franchise finished last in the points table.

Speaking on the challenging year with the Thunder, Warner hoped to bounce back next season. "It was certainly a challenging year for us. We are a much better team than what we put on the field this season and were unable to put a consistent game together," Warner had said after his new deal with the Thunder.

"But the support from our fans — turning up in numbers every game — it played a massive role in my decision to stay. I feel I’ve got plenty more to give to this team and to this game. I felt pretty comfortable with my performance and was proud to give the team a fighting chance. We’ve already begun reviewing the season and putting the right plans in place to ensure we deliver a much stronger campaign in BBL16," he added.

ALSO READ | David Warner shares insight into his new batting order for Sydney Thunder in BBL