David Warner shares insight into his new batting order for Sydney Thunders in BBL David Warner says he may bat down the order for Sydney Thunder this BBL, citing tactical needs. He backed young Sam Konstas, stressed bravery and natural play, and said Thunder want to make a strong statement this season after last season's final loss

Sydney:

David Warner has opened the door to a possible change in role for the Sydney Thunder in the upcoming Big Bash League, indicating he may not always start the innings despite doing so for most of his career. Warner has opened in 382 of his 423 T20 innings across competitions, but Thunder’s squad composition has led to internal discussions about flexibility at the top of the order.

With teenage opener Sam Konstas part of the Thunder setup, Warner suggested that his own position could vary based on tactical requirements. The focus has been on improving balance in the middle order, particularly by introducing a left-handed batter through that phase. Warner confirmed the team has been actively considering alternatives, with Matt Gilkes among the options. Nic Maddinson and Blake Nikitaras also provide left-handed depth, while Sherfane Rutherford filled a similar role last season but managed only 74 runs in six innings.

“That's if I open,” when asked if he would pair with Konstas at the top. “That's more for a match-up and strategic point of view. We don't have that left-hander in the middle [order] that we've been looking for. It's a conversation we're having at the moment,” Warner said.

Warner shares advice with Sam Konstas

Beyond team structure, Warner offered guidance for Konstas, who is attempting to re-establish himself in Australian contention. A run of low scores early in the domestic season had affected Konstas’ hopes of an Ashes call-up, but a Sheffield Shield century followed by a half-century last week has revived momentum. Warner emphasised that performances in matches are the best preparation and encouraged Konstas to trust his instincts.

“The best form of currency is runs and he's doing that at the moment. When you do get thrown in the limelight, it can be a deer in the headlights. You can get overwhelmed and sucked into the hype around everything. But he has great support around him that will keep him level-headed. You just have to be brave. You just have to allow him to keep playing his natural game. You have to stick true to what you believe in and how you go about your game. He might have changed things. For us, it's about protecting him and making sure he's enjoying the game,” Warner added.

Reflecting on last season, Warner acknowledged that Thunder exceeded expectations by reaching the final despite inconsistent performances and several narrow wins. Their loss to Hobart Hurricanes highlighted areas that need improvement, particularly the ability to deliver complete performances in high-pressure matches.