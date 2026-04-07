Can Rohit Sharma battle past his nemesis in Rajasthan Royals bowling line-up to score big for Mumbai Indians?

Guwahati:

Rohit Sharma has played 274 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will take the field for the 275th time today against the Rajasthan Royals. His only aim in this clash would be to battle past his nemesis as it hasn't been easy for him against this opponent over the last 19 years. He has struggled immensely against the Royals and the numbers also suggest the same. Notably, the current Royals' bowling line-up has multiple match-ups against him and that puts his wicket in danger for today's clash.

Jofra Archer will take the new ball for Rajasthan and the Mumbai Indians opener has gone down to him twice 10 balls. Sandeep Sharma is an IPL veteran and Rohit has found it tough facing him too. The fast bowler has got him out as many as five times in 38 deliveries while conceding only 44 runs. Ravi Bishnoi seems to have added more variations to his armour and he can continue to trouble the 38-year-old, having already dismissed him three times in 37 balls in the cash-rich league.

Rohit Sharma gets a little leeway from Tushar Deshpande and Ravindra Jadeja but even they have got him out once and thrice respectively. Rohit is not new to challenges in his career and the Royals' clash is one such challenge which he has to win today as all of their five bowlers have a favourable match-up against him.

Rohit Sharma's record vs Rajasthan Royals' bowlers in IPL

Bowler Name Balls Faced Runs Batting Strike Rate Out Jofra Archer 10 9 90 2 Sandeep Sharma 44 38 86.36 5 Tushar Deshpande 22 27 122.72 1 Ravi Bishnoi 37 46 124.32 3 Ravindra Jadeja 91 97 106.59 3

Rohit Sharma has struggled overall against the Royals

To make things worse, Rohit Sharma has struggled overall against the Royals too since the inaugural edition of IPL. He has scored only 600 runs in 29 innings against RR at a poor average of 20.68 and a strike-rate in the mid-120s with four ducks to his name. The 38-year-old will certainly be keen on turning these numbers around at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Rohit Sharma's record vs Rajasthan Royals

Matches 30 Innings 29 Runs 600 Average 20.68 Fifties 3 Highest Score 73 Ducks 4 Fours/Sixes 51/24

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