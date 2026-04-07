RR vs MI: Player battles to watch out for IPL 2026 Match 13

Guwahati:

Rajasthan Royals are set to face Mumbai Indians in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) today at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The Royals have got off to a brilliant start in IPL 2026 with two wins in as many outings, while the five-time champions have won and lost a game each so far. With Hardik Pandya declared fit, MI will be keen on returning to winning ways, even as they would want some of the player batters to go their way too. Here are the player battles to watch out for in RR vs MI clash today:

Here are player battles to watch out for

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah

This is the much-awaited battle for today's clash. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the star over the last 12 months and his explosive batting has powered the Royals to quick starts this season. But he is yet to face the class of Jasprit Bumrah in his career and will be tested to the hilt against the master. Who will win this battle today?

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is set to return to the playing XI and Yashasvi Jaiswal certainly won't be pleased with this. The opening batter has struggled facing Hardik completely in the IPL. The southpaw has scored only four runs off 11 deliveries from Pandya at a strike rate of 36.36 and has got out to him once in three innings so far.

3. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav vs Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma might take the new ball today, thanks to his superior match-up against Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. He has dismissed the veteran batter five times in 12 innings in IPL and conceded only 38 runs off 44 deliveries. Meanwhile, even Suryakumar Yadav has struggled immensely against the experienced bowler, scoring only 33 runs off 32 balls in eight innings. He has also got out to Sandeep four times so far in the cash-rich league.

4. Shimron Hetmyer vs Jasprit Bumrah

Shimron Hetmyer is a designated finisher for the Royals, but whenever he comes to bat, expect Bumrah to come back into the bowling attack. The fast bowler has had a wood over the Caribbean batter, having dismissed him six times in 23 balls in T20 cricket and conceded only 17 runs.

5. Jasprit Bumrah vs Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jasprit Bumrah seems to have a massive role to play today in the RR vs MI clash. He has a decent record against Jaiswal too, dismissing him once in four innings while conceding only 19 runs in 16 deliveries.

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