Updated points table after KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match gets washed out due to rain

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders registered their first points on Monday in IPL 2026, albeit without a win, as their clash against Punjab Kings got washed out due to rain at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The hosts were lucky to get at least a point out of the game as they were languishing at 25/2 after 3.4 overs when rain interrupted play and did enough for it to never resume. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings also remained unbeaten in three matches and with five points, they are on top of the points table while KKR are in eighth place.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are three other teams to win both their matches of the season so far and second, third and fourth respectively. Sunrisers Hyderabad have also won one game but lost two and are in fifth place in the table while Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have won and lost a game each so far. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are the only two teams without a win so far after two and three matches respectively.

Here's the latest IPL 2026 points table after Match 12

Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points Table Net Run-Rate Punjab Kings 3 2 0 1 5 0.637 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 0 0 4 2.501 Rajasthan Royals 2 2 0 0 4 2.233 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 0 4 1.170 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 2 0.275 Mumbai Indians 2 1 1 0 2 -0.206 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 0 2 -0.542 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 0 2 1 1 -1.964 Gujarat Titans 2 0 2 0 0 -0.424 Chennai Super Kings 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517

KKR surprisingly opt to bat first despite rain being around

KKR came up with an interesting line-up on Monday as their key spin bowlers Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy were not available due to different reasons. While Narine was ill, Chakaravarthy got injured while taking a catch during a training session on the eve of the match. They replaced two bowlers with a batsman and a bowler in Rovman Powell and Navdeep Saini which significantly reduced their bowling strength.

It seemed they were keen on beefing up their batting and go all out with the bat first and then hoped to defend it. However, their plans were dashed as early as in the second over with Xavier Bartlett sending back Finn Allen and Cameron Green. But eventually, rain had the final say and one felt that it also handed KKR a point, giving them some more time for introspection.

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