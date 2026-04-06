Kolkata weather saves KKR as rain and wet outfield wash out clash against PBKS at Eden Gardens

New Delhi:

The Kolkata weather saved the Kolkata Knight Riders after they were rocked early in their clash against the Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 6. KKR were in big trouble at 25/2 after 3.4 overs when rain came down to halt the clash. The Knight Riders were in huge trouble after opting to bat first with the conditions overcast.

Rain came down 15 minutes after the match began. It did stop near 10:30 PM, but the game was abandoned due to a wet outfield, as there was hardly any time to resume the proceedings with the cut-off time being 11:14 PM. KKR would feel they have been saved as they were on the back foot after losing big wickets early.

Toss and start were on time before rain came down

The weather was cloudy an hour before the start, with the ground under covers, barring the pitch. While the toss and the start of the play took place at the right time (7:00 PM and 730 PM), it began pouring down after nearly 15 minutes into the match. By this time, KKR had already lost two wickets with the ball swinging well in the green and overcast conditions. Xavier Bartlett struck twice in the second over, nicking behind Finn Allen and Cameron Green in a matter of three balls as several fans criticised Ajinkya Rahane's decision to bat first.

However, the rain came down as the players went back with the fans searching for shelter to save themselves from the downpour. KKR were 25/2 after 3.4 overs when the play was interrupted due to rain. The drizzle got heavier as a heavy breeze also blew across the venue to make matters worse. The cut-off time was 11:14 for a five-over game, and it stopped just before 10:30 PM, but with very little time left, the game could not resume as the teams shared a point each.

PBKS go on top, KKR open account

With this result, PBKS have stormed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table. Before this game, they were in fourth place, tied with RCB, RR and DC with four points each, but with an inferior NRR than all three. However, the single point has helped them go to the top of the table as they now have five points from three matches.

For KKR, this result has opened their account in the points table after losing both of their opening matches. KKR now have a point to show for in the three matches that they have played as they find themselves at the eighth spot.

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