Iran War LIVE: Israel launches fresh wave of attacks on Iran as Trump's deadline looms, explosions in Tehran

New Delhi:

United States President Donald Trump on Monday issued a sharp warning to Iran, stating that the country could face large scale destruction within 4 hours if it failed to reach an agreement with Washington by Tuesday night. He also dismissed concerns over potential war crimes related to possible attacks on critical infrastructure such as bridges and power plants.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump claimed that the United States had the military capability to carry out widespread strikes across Iran. He said that every bridge and power plant in the country could be destroyed within a short time frame if necessary. According to him, such an operation could be completed in 4 hours, resulting in extensive damage, including facilities being set ablaze or rendered permanently unusable.

Trump urged Iran to agree to a deal with the United States and specifically called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the free flow of oil. He set a deadline of 8 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday for compliance.

Responding to questions about whether such strikes could amount to war crimes, Trump rejected the suggestion outright. He also claimed that people in Iran supported further US military action and were prepared to endure hardship in pursuit of freedom.

Meanwhile, Iranian authorities reported casualties following what they described as a US military operation. According to a statement from the Iranian army’s public relations office, 4 officers were killed during an attack early Sunday in Isfahan province.

The statement alleged that multiple US aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters, armed drones, and support planes, were involved in the operation. Iranian forces reportedly engaged in direct combat with the attacking units during the incident.

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