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Iran War LIVE: Israel launches fresh wave of attacks on Iran as Trump's deadline looms, explosions in Tehran

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

After rejecting the United States’ proposed ceasefire, Iran put forward its own 10 point plan aimed at bringing a permanent end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The proposal outlines Tehran’s conditions for a long-term resolution, including an end to regional hostilities.

Iran war LIVE
Iran war LIVE Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

United States President Donald Trump on Monday issued a sharp warning to Iran, stating that the country could face large scale destruction within 4 hours if it failed to reach an agreement with Washington by Tuesday night. He also dismissed concerns over potential war crimes related to possible attacks on critical infrastructure such as bridges and power plants.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump claimed that the United States had the military capability to carry out widespread strikes across Iran. He said that every bridge and power plant in the country could be destroyed within a short time frame if necessary. According to him, such an operation could be completed in 4 hours, resulting in extensive damage, including facilities being set ablaze or rendered permanently unusable.

Trump urged Iran to agree to a deal with the United States and specifically called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the free flow of oil. He set a deadline of 8 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday for compliance.

Responding to questions about whether such strikes could amount to war crimes, Trump rejected the suggestion outright. He also claimed that people in Iran supported further US military action and were prepared to endure hardship in pursuit of freedom.

Meanwhile, Iranian authorities reported casualties following what they described as a US military operation. According to a statement from the Iranian army’s public relations office, 4 officers were killed during an attack early Sunday in Isfahan province.

The statement alleged that multiple US aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters, armed drones, and support planes, were involved in the operation. Iranian forces reportedly engaged in direct combat with the attacking units during the incident.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for latest updates on the conflict

 

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  • 8:52 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Explosions in Iran's Tehran, Karaj cities

    Explosions were heard in parts of Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj early Tuesday, according to Iranian media reports. Local outlets Fars and Mehr said on Telegram that blasts were reported moments earlier, though no further details on the cause or impact were immediately available.

  • 8:40 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
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    Synagogue in Tehran destroyed in airstrikes

    A synagoge was flattened in central Tehran on Tuesday after US-Israeli strikes, news agency Reuters reported, citing Mehr news agency. A synagogue is an establishment where the Jewish community congregates to pray or worship.

  • 8:02 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
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    Iranian official on US ceasefire proposal

    An adviser to Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Iran has “won the war” and will only accept an outcome that secures its gains.

    “Trump now has about 20 hours to either submit to Iran or his allies will return to the Stone Age,” Mahdi Mohammadi posted on X.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
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    Four killed in missile attack on Israel's Haifa

    A Filipino woman was among 4 people killed in a missile attack on Haifa, according to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs.

    In a statement shared on Facebook and its official website, the department said the victim, who was living in Israel, died alongside her Israeli husband and her elderly parents in law in the strike.

  • 7:43 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
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    Bahrain issues missile alert

    Bahrain has urged residents to take cover after sirens were activated amid reports of a fresh missile threat.

    In a message posted on X, the Interior Ministry called on people to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Hold government accountable for crimes: Iran's pitch to Americans

    Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday called on Americans to hold their government accountable for what he described as an “aggressive war” against Iran.

    Speaking to the semi official Iranian Students’ News Agency, he said the American public should recognise that their government’s actions in West Asia amount to what he termed a grave injustice and an unfair, aggressive conflict.

  • 7:03 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Trump brushes off war crime concerns

    US President Donald Trump said Monday he's "not at all" concerned about committing possible war crimes as he again threatened to destroy Iran's bridges and power plants if Tehran does not meet his Tuesday 8 pm ET deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

    Speaking to reporters at the White House, the president refused to say whether any civilian targets would be off-limits.

    Iran on Monday rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wants a permanent end to the conflict.

    "We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won't be attacked again," Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Cairo, told The Associated Press.

  • 6:56 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
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    Israel intercepts Iranian missiles

    Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday that its air defence systems were activated after missiles were launched from Iran towards Israeli territory, shortly after it announced carrying out a “wave” of air strikes on Iran.

    In a statement shared on its official Telegram channel, the military said it had detected incoming missiles and that defensive systems were working to intercept the threat.

  • 6:51 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Iran’s army says four officers killed in combat countering US jets during pilot's rescue

    The Iranian army says four of its officers were killed in the central Isfahan province yesterday during an operation to counter invading US aircraft.

    In a statement carried by the Fars news agency, the army said the officers engaged in “direct combat with enemy fighter jets, helicopters, armed drones and support aircraft” in the Mahyar area of Isfahan before they were hit.

  • 6:50 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
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    Iran claims power plant in Mashhad attacked

    Iranian media reported that a power station in Mashhad, located in northeastern Iran, was struck amid the ongoing conflict, though details regarding the extent of damage and any casualties were not immediately clear.

  • 6:50 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
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    Fifteen Americans reported injured in Kuwait airbase strike

    Meanwhile, US broadcaster CBS reported that 15 American personnel were injured in an Iranian drone strike on the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait overnight. The report, citing US officials and relayed by Al Jazeera, stated that most of those injured have since returned to duty.

  • 6:49 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Iranians urged to gather at power plants

    Iran’s deputy minister of youth and sports, Alireza Rahimi, has called on citizens, including young people, artists and athletes, to form human chains around power plants across Iran at 2.00 pm local time tomorrow. The appeal is intended as a protest against US threats to target such facilities.

    In a social media post, he said the demonstration would send a clear message that attacks on public infrastructure constitute a war crime, urging people to stand together in solidarity.

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