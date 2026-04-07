'It all began with Greenland': Trump blasts NATO over Iran war snub, calls it a 'paper tiger'

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump rebuked the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and key US allies, accusing them of failing to stand by Washington during the recent conflict with Iran. Speaking at a press conference at the White House on Monday,Trump said the Iran war has permanently altered his perception of NATO, describing the alliance in stark terms. Calling it a “paper tiger,” he suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin do not take the bloc seriously.

“NATO is a paper tiger. Putin’s not afraid of NATO. Putin’s afraid of us, very afraid of us,” Trump said, adding, “I got to know him very well. I know him very well.”

According to Trump, NATO members “went out of their way not to help” the United States during the conflict. He claimed that when he informally floated the idea of assistance, the response was a firm refusal though he did not name specific countries.

Allies accused of standing aside

The criticism was not limited to NATO. Trump also named key US partners in Asia, including Japan, South Korea, and Australia, accusing them of failing to contribute during the war effort.

“You know who else didn’t help us? South Korea didn’t help us… Australia didn’t help us… Japan,” he said.

Trump praised Gulf allies including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates for their support. He contrasted their inaction with the significant US military presence in the region, saying tens of thousands of American troops stationed in Asia. Trump pointed out that these forces are deployed to counter threats such as Kim Jong Un and North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

Despite these tensions, Trump noted that he maintains a “very good” personal relationship with Kim.

Support comes ‘too late’

Trump suggested that NATO members are now attempting to re-engage with Washington only after the United States has already secured victory in the Iran conflict. He indicated that leaders are expected to visit him soon, offering support that he described as “belated and opportunistic.”

This comes just days before a scheduled visit by Mark Rutte, who is set to meet Trump in Washington.

Greenland dispute resurfaces

Framing the disagreement as a turning point in US-alliance dynamics, Trump said, “It all began with - if you want to know the truth-Greenland. We want Greenland. They don’t want to give it to us. And I said, ‘bye, bye.’”