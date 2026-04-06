Matheesha Pathirana and Wanindu Hasaranga update: When can Sri Lankan stars join IPL 2026?

New Delhi:

Matheesha Pathirana and Wanindu Hasaranga are among the foreign players who are yet to join their Indian Premier League franchises. The two players are dealing with injuries and are yet to get the No Objection Certificate from the Sri Lanka Cricket Board.

Pathirana was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a huge sum of Rs 18 crore at the IPL 2026 auction after being released by the Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, Hasaranga was roped in for Rs 2 crore by Lucknow Super Giants at the auction and is also not with the squad. Both players had suffered injuries in the T20 World Cup 2026 and are working their way towards fitness.

Hasaranga picked up a left hamstring tear during Sri Lanka's World Cup opener against Ireland, while Pathirana suffered a calf strain against Australia. Both players missed the rest of the tournament as Sri Lanka crashed out in the Super Eight stage.

Hasaranga, Pathirana yet to take fitness test

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, both Hasaranga and Pathirana are among the 15 centrally contracted Sri Lankan players who are yet to take fitness tests. There are 45 centrally contracted players, of whom 30 have taken the tests. 24 have passed it, while six have failed the tests.

There are different reasons for players who are yet to be tested. Hasaranga has not yet requested an NOC, which makes his case for IPL 2026 bleak. Meanwhile, Pathirana has started bowling in the nets in his bid to complete his recovery.

When can Pathirana join KKR for IPL 2026?

The report further attributed sources close to Pathirana, claiming that the speedster is hoping to join the KKR setup by the middle of April. This means he could take the fitness test next week.

KKR look for first IPL win, LSG struggling too

KKR have lost both of their first two matches in the IPL 2026. They lost their opener to the Mumbai Indians after failing to defend 221 at the Wankhede Stadium. The Knight Riders then conceded 226/8 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens and ended up 65 short of the target. They lock horns against the Punjab Kings in Kolkata and look for their opening win.

Meanwhile, things are not great for LSG, either. They huffed and puffed towards the 157-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad after suffering a middle-overs collapse before Rishabh Pant took his team home on the second last ball of the match. LSG lost their opener to Delhi Capitals after being shot for just 141 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium before the visitors chased the target down in 17.1 overs.