Sri Lanka Cricket clears Eshan Malinga ahead of IPL 2026, Pathirana-Hasaranga await clearance

New Delhi:

In a major development, SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) has cleared Eshan Malinga to participate in the upcoming edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League). It is worth noting that Malinga will be reporting to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s camp on Tuesday, March 24.

Malinga will arrive in Hyderabad with Kamindu Mendis, who has also been handed the NOC (No Objection Certificate). While Mendis and Malinga have been cleared to compete in the IPL, there is no update on the trio of Nuwan Thushara, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Matheesha Pathirana.

As per a report by Cricbuzz, Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana have not gotten the chance to attend the fitness tests as of yet, which means that their arrival in India will be delayed.

Furthermore, there is no immediate information on Nuwan Thushara. "Nuwan Thushara's eligibility for a No Objection Certificate to participate in the IPL will be subject to the outcome of his physical performance test,” a SLC release stated.

With some Sri Lanka players still waiting to clear their fitness tests, Dushmantha Chameera and Pathun Nissanka (both DC), along with recent RR recruit Dashun Shanaka, have already been cleared.

Pat Cummins set to arrive in Bengaluru on March 24

The report also stated that Sunrisers Hyderabad’s regular captain Pat Cummins will be arriving in Bengaluru on March 24. It is worth noting that Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also confirmed that stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan will be attending the captain’s meet in Mumbai on March 25. It is worth noting that all 10 captains are set for a meeting with the IPL and broadcasters, beginning with a photo-op at 12 pm, and will end with a meeting with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

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