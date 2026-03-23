Dasun Shanaka officially named Sam Curran's replacement at Rajasthan Royals after ditching PSL for IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka star Dasun Shanaka has been officially named as Sam Curran's replacement at the Rajasthan Royals for the Indian Premier League 2026. The IPL body shared the announcement through a media release.

"Rajasthan Royals (RR) have picked a player replacement for injured Sam Curran for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Dasun Shanaka will join RR for INR 2 Crore as a replacement for Curran," the IPL body wrote.

"Dasun Shanaka has represented Sri Lanka in 6 Tests, 71 ODIs and 131 T20Is and has over 3350 international runs and 86 wickets in international cricket against his name. The Sri Lankan all-rounder has previously played for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL," it added.

Shanaka ditches PSL for IPL

Shanaka is among the players who have ditched the Pakistan Super League 2026 for the IPL. The Sri Lankan all-rounder left Lahore Qalandars and will be part of RR now. He is the second player to withdraw from the PSL after Blessing Muzarabani, who pulled out of his contract with Islamabad United to join Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shanaka had remained unsold at the IPL mini-auction last December. He was signed by Qalandars for PKR 75 lakh, but has ditched the Pakistan-based league.

PCB threatens action against players pulling out from PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has vowed to take action against players who have left the Pakistan Super League for the Indian Premier League at the 11th hour. The PSL 2026 is set to begin on March 26, two days ahead of the IPL, with some foreign players choosing the Indian cash-rich league over the PSL.

"We will take action against those players according to the rules," Naqvi said during a media briefing on Sunday. "There was a case last year, too [Corbin Bosch, who was banned from the PSL for one year], and the same thing will happen this time."

RR to kick off IPL season against CSK

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL campaign against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, with the two sides set to clash at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.

Both teams had underwhelming campaigns in IPL 2025, but with refreshed squads this season, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be eager to turn things around. As IPL 2026 gets underway on March 28, both sides will be aiming for improved performances and a place in the knockout stage. The IPL will start two days before, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28.