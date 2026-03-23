BCB announces new selection panel, former-captain Habibul Bashar named chairman

New Delhi:

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a new national selection panel, appointing former captain Kazi Habibul Bashar as the Chairman. The 53-year-old Bashar brings a strong experience behind him as he has served as national selector for both the men's and the women's national teams.

Bashar was a renowned Bangladeshi batter, having been the first cricketer from his country to cross 3000 runs in Test cricket. He has played 50 Tests and 111 ODIs for his national side.

Hossain, Naeem, Nadif join panel under Bashar

Meanwhile, Bashar will have former fast bowler Hasibul Hossain, Naeem Islam and Nadif Chowdhury under him in the selection panel. Hossain comes with selection experience as he was under the Gazi Ashraf Hossain panel since September 2025.

Naeem had a highly productive career spanning two decades, amassing more than 20,000 runs across formats. He also holds the national record for the most first-class centuries by a Bangladeshi, with 34 to his name.

Nadif brings similarly extensive experience from a 20-year playing career that included appearances in T20 internationals for Bangladesh. Since retiring, he has remained involved in cricket development, serving as an Age Group Selector with the BCB. The tenure of the newly appointed panel will continue until the Bangladesh squad is selected for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, set to take place in Africa during October and November 2027.

Bashir's career in a nutshell

Bashir has been a well-known batter for Bangladesh. He has scored 3026 runs in 50 Tests with three centuries and 24 half-centuries. The 53-year-old has made 2168 runs in 111 ODIs with 14 half tons and a highest score of 78.

He has over 5000 runs (5571 to be precise) in 91 First-class matches and 3418 in 156 List A games.