Hardik Pandya injury update: Will Mumbai Indians skipper play against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 Match 13?

Guwahati:

The Mumbai Indians missed their skipper Hardik Pandya in the previous game against the Delhi Capitals. Suryakumar Yadav led in his absence, but their team balance was hampered and the five-time champions had to make as many as three changes to their line-up. They even had to leave Trent Boult out of the playing XI and eventually, it also affected their performance as they lost to DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. MI are scheduled to face the Rajasthan Royals today at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati but will their captain play?

The latest update on Hardik Pandya is that he is fit and available to play. MI's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey confirmed that the all-rounder will return to lead the side today while also stating that he was never injured and was sick. Pandya returned to the nets and enjoyed a couple of training sessions on the eve of the game. His availability comes as a huge boost to Mumbai Indians as they will now be aiming to return to winning ways.

"Hardik Pandya is available. He had a couple of nets session. He is fine. He was not injured, but was unwell. That’s the reason he was unavailable last game," Mhambrey said in the pre-match press conference.

Will MI tweak their playing XI again?'

With Hardik Pandya returning to lead the side, it remains to be seen if the Mumbai Indians will again make the wholesale changes to their playing XI. Deepak Chahar did well, conceding only 20 runs in his three wickets and also picked up a wicket while Mitchell Santner also did no harm to his selection with a wily spell. Corbin Bosch is very likely to make way for Hardik in this case but then, Boult might have to wait for his chance again if MI decide to go ahead with Santner and Chahar.

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