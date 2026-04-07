Guwahati weather forecast for RR vs MI IPL 2026 clash today: Will rain play spoilsport again?

Guwahati:

Unseasonal rains have grappled several parts of India and the KKR vs PBKS clash became the first match of the ongoing IPL 2026 season to get washed out on Monday. Rajasthan Royals are set to face five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati and yet again, the weather in the city will be in focus as it has been raining here in the lead-up to the clash. But will it rain today in Guwahati and the match will get washed out? Here's the Guwahati weather report in detail:

According to Accuweather, there is around a 49 to 55% chance of rain in Guwahati today, with thunderstorms and the drainage system at the venue will certainly be tested. However, the possibility of rain coming down reduces after that. In fact, during the match time, from 7 PM to 11 PM, there is only 10% chance of rain while it continues to remain cloudy.

While one cannot deny the possibility of rain interrupting play, it is unlikely to wash away the entire encounter as it happened at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Having said that, it remains to be seen if the rain around 1 to 3 PM today will inflict enough damage, as thunderstorms are also predicted during the same period.

All eyes will definitely be on the weather in Guwahati in the lead up to the match as some of the best T20 cricketers will take centre stage at the venue.

Will RR stun MI today?

Rajasthan Royals are coming off a stunning win over the Gujarat Titans away from home and they literally snatched the game from the jaws of defeat from the opposition, defending 16 runs from the final two overs. Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande were the heroes with the ball as they registered their second consecutive win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have been boosted with skipper Hardik Pandya's return after missing the previous game against the Delhi Capitals. The five-time champions lost that game and will be keen on returning to the winning ways today.

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