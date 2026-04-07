Heinrich Klaasen pinpoints SRH's problems after two defeats in three games in IPL 2026

Hyderabad:

After a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game of the IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad bounced back against Kolkata Knight Riders. Playing Lucknow Super Giants at home, the side was expected to keep up with the momentum, but the batting unit once again flopped to keep the scoreboard ticking. After losing four quick wickets, the pressure fell on Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who managed to bail Hyderabad and helped the team post 156 runs on the board in the first innings, but it wasn’t enough.

After the defeat, Klaasen reflected on Hyderabad’s performance so far in the tournament. With just one win in three matches, they are off to a poor start and need to find some rhythm to be in the reckoning for the playoffs. Speaking on that, Klaasen believes that the batting unit needs to improve significantly.

"Our batting has been good so far, but we missed out about 40 runs in 3 games. We need to bat better. The two games that we struggled, we didn't execute with the bat. The bowlers, especially the pacers have been fantastic. We need to get to 220-230 mark to give our bowlers chance of defending," Klaasen spoke on JioStar Press Room ahead of IPL 2026 Rivalry Week.

Klaasen also calls for fielding improvement

The former South Africa international also called out Hyderabad’s poor performance in the fielding department. He highlighted that the team failed to capitalise on chances and called for improvement in all three facets of the game to give themselves a realistic chance.

"Our fielding has been poor and that's what is affecting us. I will give us 6 out of 10 so far, we played some brilliant cricket in phases, but lost out in the crucial phases of the game. Bowlers are hanging on as per plan, rest of the batting is doing well. I will give 80 per cent but our fielding needs to improve, we need to hold onto our catches. If you need to go 8-9 in rating, you need to build some momentum, you need to put all three compartments together," he added.

Meanwhile, Klaasen is currently the leading run-scorer of Hyderabad, having amassed 145 runs in three matches. He is also the second-leading run-scorer of the tournament.

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