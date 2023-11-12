IND vs NED: 10 milestones Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can achieve in India vs Netherlands World Cup clash

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

IND vs NED: India are all in readiness to have a go at Netherlands in their final league phase match of World Cup 2023. This is a free-hit outing for the Indians, who were not only the first to secure a place in the semifinals but also the team which will be on top of the standings no matter what. This contest can still be crucial for the hosts to gear up for the semifinals in which they face New Zealand and their batters - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been in some form throughout the tournament.

While Rohit provides fire at the top, Kohli nails the anchor role in what proves out to be a dominant display with the bat. The two have registered some feats in the tournament and are still gunning for a few more. They have a chance to break and create several records when the hosts meet the Dutch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on a special Diwali occasion.

Records Rohit and Virat will target in the IND vs NED clash

1 - Rohit eyes elusive six-hitting record: Captain Rohit Sharma is in some form in World Cup 2023. He has been striking at a blistering strike rate. Rohit is 5 sixes away from breaking Chris Gayle's most sixes record in ODI World Cups and becoming the first player with 50 maximums in the tournament.

2 - Most sixes in a year: Sharma is also gunning the record for most sixes hit by a player in a calendar year in ODIs. He currently has 58 maximums in 24 ODIs in 2023 and is on joint top along with AB de Villiers.

3 - Rohit needs 12 more for a big record: Rohit Sharma is 12 runs away from another major feat. He has 13988 runs as India's opener. 12 more will make him the third Indian after Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar with over 14000 runs at the top of the batting.

4 - Rohit looks to beat Kohli, Ganguly: Rohit has scored 442 runs in the 2023 edition of the tournament. He is just one run behind Kohli and 23 behind Sourav Ganguly in the list of most runs scored by an Indian captain in a single edition of the World Cup. Kohli had scored 443 runs as skipper in 2019, while Ganguly made 465 in 2003.

5 - Rohit's six-hitting love: Rohit is also gunning for another six-hitting record. He has 96 sixes as Indian captain in ODIs and another four will get the Hitman in three figures.

Virat Kohli's records:

1 - Century #50 likely to come soon: Virat Kohli is now tied with Legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most centuries in ODIs - 49. Kohli now needs one more to go past his 'hero'.

2 - Century #5 in WC: Kohli has four centuries in ODI World Cup history. If he scores one against the Dutch, Kohli will be the joint third-highest century-maker in the tournament.

3 - A fifty will also do good a record: Notably, a fifty at his IPL home ground will also help him make a record. Kohli currently has 10 half-centuries in the ODI World Cup and one more will get him joint-second in the list of most fifties in the tournament.

4 - Kohli-Rohit pair eyes big feat: As a pair, Kohli and Rohit are eyeing a big record. They need 10 runs in partnership to become the leading-run-scoring active pair in ODI history. Currently, Rohit and Dhawan have the record with 5193 runs in tandem.

5 - Virat needs 2 sixes for a feat: Virat is also two sixes short of getting to 150 sixes in ODIs. He is not a power-hitter but two sixes on his day cannot be ruled out.

