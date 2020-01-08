U-19 World Cup 2020: Nipun Dhananjaya named captain of Sri Lanka

Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKET WORLD CUP Nipun Dhananjaya will lead the Sri Lankan side in the upcoming U-19 World Cup in South Africa.

Left-handed batsman Nipun Dhananjaya, who had also taken part in the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand, will lead Sri Lanka in the tournament's 13th edition, beginning January 17 here, an ICC statement said.

Dhananjaya didn't get a single game in the 2018 competition, where Sri Lanka finished ninth after defeating West Indies in the Plate final.

The squad features 11 of the 15 members from the U-19 Asia Cup held in Sri Lanka in September last year, when the hosts had finished as semi-finalists. Left-hand opener Kamil Mishara is the lone wicket-keeper in the squad, with Navod Paranavithana slotting in as the leading all-rounder.

The batting will revolve around skipper Dhananjaya, Ravindu Rasantha, Kavindu Nadeeshan and Ahan Wikramasinghe. Chamindu Wijesinghe, Dilshan Madhushanka and Amshi De Silva slot in as the frontline seam bowlers, while Ashen Daniel will lead the spin attack with his off-breaks.

Sri Lanka are placed in Group A alongside India, New Zealand and Japan, and begin their campaign against the defending champions on January 19 in Bloemfontein. Sri Lanka's best performance in the competition came in the 2000-01 edition held at home, where they finished runners-up, going down to India by six wickets in the final.

Sri Lanka U19 squad: Nipun Dhananjaya (Captain), Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara (wicket-keeper), Ahan Wickremesinghe, Sonal Dinusha, Ravindu Rashantha, Mohammed Shamaaz, Thaveesha Abhishek, M.A. Chamindu Wijesinghe, Ashen Daniel, Dilum Sudeera, Kavindu Nadeeshan, L.M. Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Amshi De Silva