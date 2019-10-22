Sachin Tendulkar leads cricket fraternity to hail Virat Kohli and Co.'s historic 3-0 win over South Africa

Image Source : AP India's Sahbaz Nadeem, center without cap, and teammates celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Theunis de Bruyn during the fourth day of third and last cricket test match between India and South Africa in Ranchi

As India registered an emphatic victory over South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third and final Test at the JSCA Stadium on Tuesday to clinch their first-ever series whitewash over the Proteas, the cricket fraternity hailed Virat KOhli and Co. for the historic achievement.

South Africa had already lost the Test series after India registered comprehensive wins in the first two Tests. In Visakhapatnam, India had won by 203 runs, and then went on to register an emphatic innings and 137 runs in Pune.

"Outstanding display of cricket by India to win the series 3-0. Very good to see all batsmen contribute & the wickets getting shared between the pacers & spinners. Dominating start to the World Test Championship (sic)," the legendary Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Mohammad Shami also wished his team for the series win and tweeted: "Congratulations team india and good show with bat -bowl guy's #TeamIndia (sic)."

Meanwhile, head coach Ravi Shastri also congratulated his boys saying: "Excellent bunch of people to be with. Congratulations on an outstanding series win. Enjoy the moment #TeamIndia #INDvsSA (sic)."

Pacer Umesh Yadav also felt pride on being a part of the team and said: "What an amazing series win. Great effort by the bowlers and batsman. Proud to be a part of this team."

Harbhajan Singh also wished the Kohli-led team and tweeted: "3-0 as predicted congratulations @BCCI, team india.. way to good for South Africa.. they have lots of work to do to get their team to that level. #INDvsSA (sic)."

India now have 240 points in the ongoing World Test Championships after winning all the five matches they have played so far since the inception of WTC and are currently placed at the top of the table.

They are now scheduled to play Bangladesh in the two-Test series beginning November 14.