Rohit Sharma a pure batsman, you get to learn while bowling to him: Mohammed Shami

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami hailed Rohit Sharma, saying that he is 'a package' and a pure batsman.

India's premier pacer Mohammed Shami heaped praise on teammate and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, saying that he is 'pure batsman'. In an Instagram live chat with former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan, Shami talked about the opener.

"I feel he is a package -- to learn and to show what is cricket. He is a pure batsman. If he is batting, you will get to learn a lot," said Shami.

Shami said that bowlers get to learn from bowling to Rohit. "He will hit bowlers, and you get to learn. If you are a batsman, you get to see how much time he has to play a shot. You will also see how to bat in different conditions. He is a next level batsman. He is the best package," he said.

Pathan said that he feels while watching Rohit play that he is not a cricketer but "a poet."

"Sometimes, while I am commentating and watching Rohit Sharma play, I feel he is not a cricketer, but a poet. He bats as smooth as butter, like a poem. The bowlers don't even realise that he is slamming, and he keeps on slamming," he said.

Rohit is ranked second to Indian captain Virat Kohli in the ODI rankings and broke the record for most runs in a single World Cup last year.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage