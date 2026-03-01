Advertisement
  3. Iran's Khamenei killed, body found in rubble, claim media reports after Netanyahu's statement

Iran's Khamenei killed, body found in rubble, claim media reports after Netanyahu's statement

US-Israel-Iran conflict: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the joint Washington-Tel Aviv strikes.

File photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Image Source : AP
Tehran:

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was 'assassinated' in the joint US-Israeli strikes on Saturday, reported Jerusalem Post, Iran International and other media outlets, citing Israeli officials. The body of the 86-year-old, who was in power since 1989, was found in rubble. 

Following reports that Khamenei has died, cheers erupted on the streets of Tehran, reported news agency AFP.

The development comes moments after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there growing signs that Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In a nationally televised address, he said Khamenei's compound was targeted in the US-Israeli strikes.

Reports have also claimed that the Israeli forces have briefed Netanyahu about Khamenei's assassination, and Israel's Channel 12 has claimed that the Israeli prime minister and US President Donald Trump have been shown a photo of the body of the Iranian supreme leader. 

"This morning, in a powerful surprise strike, the compound of the tyrant Ali Khamenei was destroyed in the heart of Tehran... and there are many signs that this tyrant is no longer alive," Netanyahu said.

No information about Khamenei's whereabouts

While there is still no clarity about Khamenei's whereabouts, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi has said that the supreme leader is alive. He is still alive "as far as I know", he told NBC News. Though he didn't say whether he has met him or not following the strikes, or whether he held talks with the Iranian supreme leader.

Media reports have also claimed that Khamenei's son-in-law and daughter-in law were also killed in the strikes. 

It must be noted that Trump and Netanyahu had repeatedly called for a regime change in Iran, and following the recent strikes, both the leaders urged the Iranian people to stand up against Khamenei's government.

With the situation remaining grim, Iran has vowed a strong response and has targeted US bases in the entire Gulf region, including those in Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain and even in Saudi Arabia. Iran even targeted United Arab Emirates' Dubai and Abu Dhabi. However, Iran's strikes have been condemned by Gulf nations, who say that peace should be maintained in the region.

