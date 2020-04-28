Tuesday, April 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Live now

Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 3 million, including more than 200,000 fatalities. More than 920,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this LIVE blog for latest on coronavirus and its global economic fallout.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 28, 2020 8:48 IST
Coronavirus Live Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV

Coronavirus Live Updates

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 3 million, including more than 210,000 fatalities. More than 920,000 patients are reported to have recovered while 211,537 people have lost their lives so far. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus: 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Coronavirus News, April 28

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 28, 2020 8:37 AM (IST) Posted by Himanshu Shekhar

    Coronavirus recap: Australia's Bondi beach reopens, US nears 1M cases

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Himanshu Shekhar and my colleagues Vani Mehrotra, Rashi Hardaha and Shashwat Bhandari. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @himaanshus, @vani_mehrotra @rashihardaha and @ShashBhandari with news, tips, photos, questions and comments.

    Today's coronavirus recap: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 3 million, including more than 210,000 fatalities. More than 891,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    • -Hospitals overloaded in Brazil Flag of Brazil, Mexico Flag of Mexico, Peru Flag of Peru
    • -1/3 of all cases are in US
    • --US nears one million cases
    • -US records 1,303 more #coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours.
    • -Italy PM unveils plan to lift lockdown
    • -Singapore sees spike in cases 
    • -New Zealand claims victory against community transmission 
    • -European nations continue to loosen lockdowns
    • -Australia’s Bondi Beach reopens to the public
    • -UK PM Boris Johnson returns to work after recovering from COVID-19
    • -Over 31,000 cases reported across the African continent

     

  • Apr 28, 2020 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    4,982 more global deaths due to COVID-19, toll nears 200,000: WHO

    The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has increased over the past 24 hours by nearly 5,000 to top 198,000, thw WHO said. 

  • Apr 28, 2020 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Swami Ramdev: Yoga lessons to boost immunity, fight coronavirus

    Watch lessons by Yoga guru Swami Ramdev to boost your immunity, fight coronavirus every day at 7:58 am and 5 pm. 

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X