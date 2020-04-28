Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Lockdown: Taking strong action against Howrah violence perpetrators, says West Bengal Police

West Bengal Police on Tuesday issued a stern warning to those resorting to violence and violating coronavirus lockdown currently in place in the country. The warning came in the aftermath of violence in Tikiapara in Howrah earlier today.

"We are taking strong action against everyone involved in the incident at Tikiapara, Howrah today. The perpetrators will be identified & brought to justice. No transgression of the law anywhere will be tolerated," tweeted West Bengal Police from their official Twitter handle.

A mob attacked several policemen who were enforcing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus at Tikiapara in Howrah district, a red zone, on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident took place in the evening when a police patrol reached Tikiapara area after receiving inputs that a large number of people were jostling in a local market, violating the lockdown and social distancing norms.

"As soon as the police asked them to return home, a mob pelted them with stones and beat them up.

Two police vehicles were also damaged in the incident," a police official said.

The injured police personnel were taken to a local hospital.

Later, a large police contingent, including RAF personnel, reached the spot to control the situation.

Trinamool Congress leader of Howrah district and Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee criticised the attack on policemen and said strict action would be taken against the culprits.

(With PTI inputs)

