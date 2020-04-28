Delhi-Haryana borders sealed, essential services allowed: Anil Vij

File Image

Haryana's borders with Delhi have been sealed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, state minister Anil Vij was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. However, only essential services will be allowed but stricter restrictions remain on those coming in, he said. ”The state’s borders have been sealed… Essential services will be allowed. If all the borders of Haryana stay sealed for 15-20 days, the state will be in comfortable situation (in terms of coronavirus threat),” Vij told PTI.

Vij said essential services and people connected with them will be allowed to cross the borders in accordance with the Union Home Ministry guidelines. Restrictions will be stricter, he said. Vij said mostly those people who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana are getting infected, and also those who come in contact with them. And the cases are rising in Haryana because of them, he said.

Vij urged the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to make “proper arrangements” for lodging employees of the Delhi government who work in the national capital but stay in Haryana.

“It is the responsibility of the Delhi government to make arrangements for their stay and food and also test them and if they are positive, find a cure for them,” he said.

The same holds true for Haryana government employees coming here from the neighbouring state to work, he said. "It is our responsibility to make necessary arrangements for their lodging and food."

Asked whether the lockdown should be lifted on May 3, he said his personal view was that it should be extended.

The minister also underscored that the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control in the state, which has the country’s highest recovery rate of more than 71 per cent.

Vij who holds the portfolios of health, home and local bodies, which are at frontline in the battle against the pandemic, said, "I salute all the workers of these departments."

Nuh with 57 COVID-19 cases, Gurgaon with 51, Faridabad with 46, Palwal with 34 and Sonipat with 22 are the worst affected districts in Haryana.

Of these, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Sonipat border Delhi while the other are two are in its vicinity.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, Haryana has reported 296 cases and three fatalities. Of the 296, 183 have been cured/discharged/migrated.

(With PTI inputs)

