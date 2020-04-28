Not possible to hold remaining CBSE Class 10, 12 exams: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

File Image

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday said it would not be possible to hold the remaining CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams. He made the suggestion during a meeting with HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today. Sisodia said the results of CBSE Class 10 and 12 students should be evaluated on the basis of the internal exams.

"Attended a meeting with HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank ji today where all state education ministers were present. I placed before them a few suggestions- 1. Holding of the remaining CBSE Class 10, 12 exams is not possible now. So, results should be evaluated on the basis of internal exams just like it was done for Class 9 and Class 11 students." Further, he stressed on reducing the curriculum next year by at least 30 percent.

"Syllabus should also be cut for JEE, NEET, and other entrance examinations be conducted on that basis," Sisodia said. He also demanded three hours for onair classes on Doordarshan and AIR FM daily.

