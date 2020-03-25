Don't compel for shoot-at-sight situation to arise: Telangana CM warns COVID-19 lockdown violators

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has urged people not to let a situation arise in the state where the government has to impose curfew and order shoot-at-sight asking them to follow COVID-19 lockdown strictly.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday appealed to the people to adhere to lockdown rules amid coronavirus outbreak in the country adding that the state will be enforced to impose a curfew if people don't follow it strictly and also giving out a warning that shoot-at-sight situation may arise if people are found violating the 21-day lockdown. Addressing the media, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that if people did not follow the lockdown seriously and strictly, a situation may arise in the state where the administration might have to impose a 24-hour curfew and issue shoot-at-sight orders. Rao urged people not to let such a situation arise.

On Wednesday, three fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the state to 39, according to a bulletin issued by the state government late Tuesday night. A 64-year-old woman, a resident of Hyderabad who came into contact with one of the previous positive cases, is among the new patients. A 57-year-old man and another woman from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, both of whom came into contact with positive cases, also tested positive for coronavirus, the media bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the process of contamination has started in the residential areas of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Rangareddy district areas, the bulletin said. None of the three patients had recent history of travel abroad. The 39 cases include the very first patient in the state who was discharged after recovery.

