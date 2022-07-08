President Election 2022: Droupadi Murmu to visit Goa on July 14

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. NDAs presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami, during a programme in Chennai, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Highlights NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu will visit Goa on July 14 to seek support from legislators

The elections for the President of India will take place on July 18

The term of President Ram Nath Kovind concludes on July 24

President Election 2022 news updates : In view of the upcoming Presidential election, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu will visit Goa on July 14 to seek support from legislators.

Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude, addressing a press conference, said that Murmu will arrive in Goa on July 14 to meet the MLAs.

He appealed all MLAs to vote for Murmu considering her social work.

"It is our responsibility to appeal all MLAs to vote for her. We will be in touch with all MLAs to support her."

Goa BJP ST Morcha has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda for choosing Murmu as NDA's candidate for the Presidential election.

President Election 2022: When it will take place?

The elections for the President of India will take place on July 18 and the results will be out on July 21. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind concludes on July 24.

Know more about Droupadi Murmu:

Droupadi Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance. She continues to break barriers and was the first woman governor of Jharkhand. She served as Jharkhand Governor from 2015 to 2021. Born in a poor tribal family in a village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Droupadi Murmu completed her studies despite challenging circumstances.

She taught at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur. Born on June 20, 1958, she pursued BA at Ramadevi Women's College Bhubaneswar. She started her political career as Rairangpur NAC vice-chairman.

Droupadi Murmu was a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Rairangpur between 2000 and 2004. As a minister, she held portfolios of Transport and Commerce, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries. She again served as MLA in the Odisha assembly from 2004 to 2009.

ALSO READ: President Election 2022: Yashwant Sinha to campaign in Lucknow today

ALSO READ: President Election 2022: Droupadi Murmu to campaign in Bihar on July 5; to meet CM Nitish Kumar

Latest India News