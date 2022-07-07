Thursday, July 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. President Election 2022: Yashwant Sinha to campaign in Lucknow today

President Election 2022: Yashwant Sinha to campaign in Lucknow today

President Election 2022: Sinha will arrive in Lucknow on Thursday and attend a meeting of Samajwadi Party legislators. The allies of the SP will also attend the meeting.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Lucknow Published on: July 07, 2022 8:05 IST
President Election 2022, Yashwant Sinha Lucknow campaigning, Yashwant Sinha to campaign in Lucknow t
Image Source : PTI. Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Monday, June 27, 2022.

Highlights

  • Former union minister for President's post, Yashwant Sinha, will campaign for himself in Lucknow
  • Sinha will arrive in Lucknow today and attend a meeting of Samajwadi Party legislators
  • SP president Akhilesh Yadav would remain present at the event

President Election 2022 news updates: Yashwant Sinha, former union minister and joint Opposition candidate for the President's post, will campaign for himself in Lucknow on Thursday (July 7). 

Sinha will arrive in the state capital on Thursday evening and attend a meeting of Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators. The allies of the SP will also attend the meeting.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav would remain present at the event.

Joint Opposition candidate Sinha will also meet some other legislators to seek their votes in the Presidential elections due on July 18.

The elections for the President of India will take place on July 18 and the results will be out on July 21. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind concludes on July 24.

Related Stories
Yashwant Sinha as Opposition's Presidential candidate? TMC leader drops big hint

Yashwant Sinha as Opposition's Presidential candidate? TMC leader drops big hint

President election: Yashwant Sinha to be opposition's joint candidate

President election: Yashwant Sinha to be opposition's joint candidate

Droupadi Murmu, NDA's President candidate says 'surprised... hope all Odisha MPs, MLAs support me'

Droupadi Murmu, NDA's President candidate says 'surprised... hope all Odisha MPs, MLAs support me'

President election: Yashwant Sinha, flanked by top Opposition leaders, files nomination

President election: Yashwant Sinha, flanked by top Opposition leaders, files nomination

ALSO READ: President Election 2022: Droupadi Murmu to campaign in Bihar on July 5; to meet CM Nitish Kumar

ALSO READ: Murmu has better chances to win president polls after Maharashtra development: Mamata Banerjee

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News