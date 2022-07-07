President Election 2022: Yashwant Sinha to campaign in Lucknow today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Monday, June 27, 2022.

President Election 2022 news updates: Yashwant Sinha, former union minister and joint Opposition candidate for the President's post, will campaign for himself in Lucknow on Thursday (July 7).

Sinha will arrive in the state capital on Thursday evening and attend a meeting of Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators. The allies of the SP will also attend the meeting.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav would remain present at the event.

Joint Opposition candidate Sinha will also meet some other legislators to seek their votes in the Presidential elections due on July 18.

The elections for the President of India will take place on July 18 and the results will be out on July 21. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind concludes on July 24.

