Mid-air panic on Kuala Lumpur-Kochi flight as passenger attempts to open emergency exit

Kochi:

A passenger was arrested for allegedly attempting to open the emergency exit of a Kuala Lumpur–Kochi flight, threatening fellow passengers and cabin crew, and damaging the emergency exit's window panel, police said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Jamsheer Athanikkal, who was travelling on Batik Air flight OD231 from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi on Wednesday.

Cochin International Airport Limited issues statement

Cochin International Airport Limited issued the statement saying that an 'unruly' passenger was handed over to the Police after the flight landed at Cochin International Airport at 2:40 am on Thursday following a disturbance on board.

"The passenger, Jamsheer Athanikkal, an Indian national from Kootannad, Kerala, allegedly damaged a window panel inside the aircraft during the flight, triggering panic among fellow passengers. After disembarkation, he was taken into custody by CISF personnel and handed over to the Nedumbassery Police Station for further legal action. The concerned airline has initiated the necessary procedures in accordance with the applicable regulations. Following the required inspection and repairs, the aircraft was cleared for operations and has since departed on its return service," it said.

Case registered against passenger

According to the FIR, the incident took place between 9.30 pm and 11.05 pm while the aircraft was mid-flight. The passenger allegedly attempted to force open the emergency exit, damaged its window panel, and threatened fellow passengers, thereby endangering the safety of everyone on board.

The cabin crew intervened promptly and restrained the passenger, police said.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Batik Air's Security In-Charge in Kochi. The accused was arrested after the flight landed in Kochi early on Thursday.

Police said he has been booked under Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal intimidation, Section 11A of the Aircraft Act for violating aircraft safety and security regulations, and Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act for acts endangering public safety.

Further investigation is underway.

IndiGo passenger tries to open aircraft door mid-air twice

Earlier in March, a youth was arrested at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi after he allegedly attempted to open the door of an IndiGo flight twice during the journey, police said. The accused, identified as Adnan, had boarded flight 6E 185 from Bengaluru.

According to Station House Officer Atul Kumar Singh, after his arrest, the youth later told police it was his first time flying, and he felt anxious.

Airline officials said the passenger first tried to open the aircraft door shortly after take-off but was calmed down and seated by the crew. However, after the flight landed in Varanasi, he again approached the door, prompting the crew to restrain him. Following a complaint by the airline, police arrested him at the airport.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

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