Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Rajkot after smoke in cargo hold area

New Delhi:

An IndiGo flight en route from Dubai to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Rajkot Airport after smoke was detected in the aircraft's cargo hold. The flight landed safely, and all passengers are reported to be safe, Rajkot Airport Director Diganta Borah said.

The flight was reportedly carrying 194 people on board. According to available information, the emergency was declared at 2:45 p.m., and the aircraft landed safely at Rajkot Airport at 3:27 p.m. All passengers were evacuated without incident, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the smoke. "An IndiGo flight operating from Dubai to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Rajkot airport after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers are safe," Rajkot airport director Diganta Borah said.

Airport management speaks on emergency landing

Meanwhile, the airport management also spoke on the incident. "Flight IGO 1452 from Dubai to Mumbai, with 194 persons on board, was diverted to Rajkot after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area," the airport management said.

After the smoke was detected in the aircraft's cargo hold area, airport authorities declared a full emergency at 2:45 p.m. as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety. The aircraft landed safely at Rajkot's Hirasar Airport at 3:27 p.m. Given the possibility of a fire, police and fire department personnel were stationed at the airport before the landing. All 194 passengers were evacuated safely, averting what could have been a major incident.

Technicians begin ascertaining cause of smoke

The police confirmed that all passengers were taken off the flight without injury, and technicians began examining the cause of the smoke. Airport Police Station Inspector KP Taretiya said that the pilot informed the Air Traffic Control of the suspected smoke and sought permission for an emergency landing. "The pilot suspected smoke inside the aircraft and, as a precautionary measure, made an emergency landing at the Rajkot airport. The aircraft landed safely," Taretiya told PTI.

He said all passengers safely disembarked the aircraft and were shifted to a designated area inside the airport terminal. "The airline's technical team has reached the airport and is inspecting the aircraft. There was no fire in the aircraft," the officer said.

Last month, an IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Delhi received a bomb threat, delaying the flight carrying around 180 passengers. The threat was later determined to be a hoax, but the aircraft remained grounded while standard security checks and safety protocols were carried out.

(With PTI Inputs)

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