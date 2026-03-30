IndiGo passenger tries to open aircraft door mid-air twice, arrested

Varanasi:

A youth was arrested at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi after he allegedly attempted to open the door of an IndiGo flight twice during the journey, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Adnan, had boarded flight 6E 185 from Bengaluru on Saturday night.

According to Station House Officer Atul Kumar Singh, after his arrest, the youth later told police it was his first time flying, and he felt anxious.

Passenger tries to open aircraft door mid-air twice

Airline officials said the passenger first tried to open the aircraft door shortly after take-off but was calmed down and seated by the crew. However, after the flight landed in Varanasi, he again approached the door, prompting the crew to restrain him.

Following a complaint by the airline, police arrested him at the airport. Further legal action is underway, officials said.

IndiGo launches 30 new routes from Navi Mumbai

Meanwhile, IndiGo is adding over 30 new routes from the Navi Mumbai International Airport between March 29 and April 23, connecting the airport to cities like Agra, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Belgaum, Chandigarh, Diu, Kannur, Kolkata, Patna, Rajkot, Srinagar, Varanasi, Visakhapatnam, and many more.

According to a press release issued by the airline, post the addition of these flights, IndiGo will be operating over 400 weekly departures from Navi Mumbai, offering convenient travel options to customers and enhanced regional connectivity to and from different parts of the country.

The airline also commenced twice-daily direct flights between Bhavnagar and Navi Mumbai, further strengthening connectivity in Gujarat. The flights on this route are operated using IndiGo's ATR aircraft, offering customers a convenient and reliable travel option between the two cities.

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