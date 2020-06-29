Doda now militancy free, says DGP as security forces kill Hizbul commander in South Kashmir

Image Source : AP Doda becomes militancy free, says DGP as security forces kill Hizbul commander in South Kashmir

A total of three terrorists, including two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists and one Hizbul Mujahideen commander of the name Masood were killed during an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Doda district early on Monday. With the killing of terrorists, the Jammu and Kashmir police have said Doda district has become militancy free. "Doda district in Jammu Zone becomes totally militancy free once again as Masood was a last surviving terrorist of the Doda District," Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said.

The police said Masood was involved in a rape case and was absconding. He later joined the Hizbul Mujahideen and shifted his area of operation to Kashmir.

Arms and ammunition, including an AK 47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the slain terrorists.

"Three terrorists eliminated in the ensuing gunfight. One AK and two Pistols recovered. Joint Operation in progress," Army said in a brief statement.

According to the details, the Army and police had launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the cordon was tightened, the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces which triggered the encounter.

