3 terrorists killed during encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Image Source : PTI Three terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

At least three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khulchohar in South Kashmir's Anantnag district Monday morning. Arms and ammunition including an AK 47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the slain terrorists. "Three terrorists eliminated in the ensuing gunfight. One AK 47 rifle and two pistols were recovered. The joint operation is in progress," Army said in a brief statement.

According to details, the army and police had launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the cordon was tightened the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces which triggered the encounter.

"Three unidentified terrorists have been killed. We are ascertaining the identities while the search is on. Further details shall follow," police said in a statement.

(With IANS inputs)

