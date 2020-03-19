Coronavirus Outbreak: Two more test positive at Lucknow's KGMU

Image Source : PTI Two more positive cases of coronavirus reported from Lucknow's KGMU

Two more positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported from Lucknow on Thursday. According to the details, two patients who were admitted to Lucknow's KGMU over suspicion of coronavirus have tested positive for COVID-19. One of the patients at Lucknow's KGMU hails from Lakhimpur district. Both the infected persons had a travel history from abroad. While the patient from Lucknow had returned from UK, the one from Lakhimpur had returned from Turkey. With this, the total number of positive cases in Lucknow's KGMU reached 5 as on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a junior doctor treating coronavirus patients at Lucknow's KGMU had tested positive, taking the total number of cases in the state past 20.

The junior doctor, who was a part of the medical team that has been treating COVID-19 patients, has been quarantined in the KGMU. Earlier, a woman doctor and her relative had tested positive for the deadly virus and have been undergoing treatment in the KGMU.

So far, nearly 20 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, including the junior doctor. These include cases from Agra, Noida, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, health officials said that three corona patients had recovered fully and had been discharged while the rest were still under treatment.

